Riven Twins boss in No Rest for the Wicked
All bosses in No Rest for the Wicked, listed

Published: Apr 23, 2024 01:47 am

Bosses are the heart of all Soulslike ARPGs and No Rest for the Wicked is no rule breaker. There are multiple ferocious bosses to beat here, so if you’re not sure where to find them or what defeating them gives you, this guide offers just what you need.

All bosses in No Rest for the Wicked early access, locations, and drops

At the time of writing, there are three bosses—and four boss fight encounters—in No Rest for the Wicked. Of course, the game is in early access and only on PC for now. Moon Studios will likely add more bosses with content updates and the final launch, which is set to happen across several platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Here’s the list of bosses in No Rest for the Wicked’s early access version:

Boss nameLocationDrops (rewards)
Warrick The TornOrban Glades, at the entrance gates of the town of Sacrament.Corpse Smeared Blade, experience points, randomly generated loot.
Falstead Darak (first encounter)West of Sacrament near a cave, can only be unlocked by triggering the Of Rats and Raiders questline.Experience points, no loot as Darak escapes at the end of the fight.
Falstead Darak (second encounter)The Sewer in Sacrament, part of the Of Rats and Raiders questline.Experience points, randomly generated loot, unlocked Housing ability in Sacrament.
The Riven TwinsNear the end of the Nameless Pass, can only be unlocked by triggering the Servant of God quest and completing the Wheel Puzzle.Experience points, Lacquered Bow, randomly generated loot.

No Rest for the Wicked’s reward system is completely random, so trying to predict boss fight drops may not be a good idea. That said, there’s always a chance for bosses to drop special gear besides general drops—though you’ll have to get lucky for those rewards.

If you are stuck with any of the bosses or quests above, we have linked all the detailed guides we have on them, so feel free to access all the help you need. We’ll update this list as more boss fights are added to No Rest for the Wicked.

