Princess Peach: Showtime release countdown: Exact start time and date

For those of you who have had enough of playing as Mario all these years, Nintendo is all set to launch Princess Peach: Showtime, featuring the enigmatic Mushroom Kingdom ruler as the protagonist in a video game after almost two decades.

As awesome as that sounds, there’s still some time to wait before you can jump into the adventure. If you want to know when exactly you’ll get your hands on Princess Peach: Showtime, we have just the countdown you need to keep track of the date.

Ready for some fun at the theater? Image via Nintendo

When does Princess Peach: Showtime release?

Priced at $59.99, Nintendo’s promising new Princess Peach game launches on March 22, 2024. While the exact release time hasn’t been announced, we can expect it to launch at midnight locally for all regions since that’s when most Nintendo titles launch. Our countdown below is counting to midnight Central Time on March 22.

Princess Peach: Showtime will exclusively release on Nintendo Switch.

Officially announced in September 2023, the highly anticipated action-adventure game sees Princess Peach put her foot down and team up against troublemakers Grape and the Sour Bunch to save the day at Sparkle Theatre.

Fending off the Sour Bunch isn’t easy, but Princess Peach has the backing of Stella, the theater’s guardian. Using Stella’s ribbon, she can undergo powerful transformations, each letting her harness special abilities to use against the wrongdoers. You can currently download a demo of the game for free and look at how transformations work, although you can only try two right now: Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach.

If you are impatient , you can also pre-order Princess Peach: Showtime via the Nintendo Store or get a copy from Best Buy for an intriguing pre-order bonus.