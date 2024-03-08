All Princess Peach: Showtime pre-order bonuses

One of the very best things about preordering modern games is you are occasionally given extra bonuses. While there aren’t too many being handed out to players who preorder Princess Peach: Showtime early, there are still bonuses to collect.

Recommended Videos

All Princess Peach: Showtime preorder bonuses

You can only get the acrylic stand if you preorder Princess Peach: Showtime at BestBuy. Image via Wario64 (Twitter)

If you preorder the digital version of Princess Peach: Showtime from Nintendo, either via the website or Nintendo eShop, you will earn 300 Gold Points, and if you preorder either the digital and physical version from BestBuy (USA-only), you will also get an acrylic Princess Peach: Showtime display stand.

The acrylic display is apparently only available while stocks last. So, if you haven’t preordered your copy of Princess Peach: Showtime, now’s the time to do it if you want the limited-time collectible featuring Peach and two other characters.

However, if you’re not a fan of real-life collectibles, you can preorder the digital version directly via Nintendo for the Gold Points. This is a better choice for eager games because 300 Gold Points equals around $3, and you can put this towards another Nintendo digital game or DLC as well; it’s an excellent option for those who buy a lot of games because it means you’re getting a discount on your next game or the next DLC you buy, even if it’s little.

Tip: As most Nintendo games go live at midnight on their release day, be sure to preorder Princess Peach: Showtime before March 22 to get your bonus.

At the time of writing this, there are no in-game bonuses for preordering. However, while playing Princess Peach: Showtime, you will earn coins to spend at the Shopkeep to customize the color and pattern of Peach and Stella’s outfits.

It may not be much, but it’s definitely still something. If you aren’t sure whether you want to play let alone preorder Princess Peach: Showtime, a free demo is available for download via the Nintendo website and the eShop. This is everything you need to know about all the preorder bonuses for Princess Peach: Showtime.