When does Princess Peach: Showtime come out?

Princess Peach is often be seen as a damsel in distress, but in Princess Peach: Showtime!, she takes matters into her own hands to save the day at the theater. While there’s already a free demo to try, the complete game launch is right around the corner.

Here’s everything you need to know about Princess Peach: Showtime’s release date.

Princess Peach: Showtime release date

The demo was short and sweet, but the full game will be even sweeter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch on Friday, March 22 on Nintendo Switch, and it’s the first time in 19 years Princess Peach is the protagonist of her own game. Like most Nintendo games, the full version of Princess Peach: Showtime will be released on March 22, meaning it’s not in early access or development.

Set your alarms: Most Nintendo games are available to play from midnight local time on release day, so we fully expect Princess Peach: Showtime to do the same when it arrives.

Once Princess Peach: Showtime launches, you can dive right into the full game and help Princess Peach save Sparkle Theatre from the Sour Bunch and the Grape with the help of the theater’s guardian, Stella.

You can already pre-order the digital version now, which will be available to download on March 22, and the physical edition will be available to purchase on the same day. However, if you’re not sure about it, there is a free demo you can try in the meantime.

Is Princess Peach: Showtime releasing on any other platforms?

Unfortunately, Princess Peach: Showtime is not releasing on other platforms. This is quite common for Nintendo to do as they prefer to release Nintendo games on Nintendo consoles, which means if you want to help Peach take back the theater from the Wicked Grape and her minions, you can only play it on the Nintendo Switch.