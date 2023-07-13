Pikmin 4 fans continue to take over NYC billboards and it’s getting weirder

In short:

Pikmin 4 fans are paying for meme ads on Times Square billboards

So far we’ve had a Bulbmin, Olimar twerking, and Thug Olimar

???

We do not know when this will end

Pikmin 4 fans are continuing their quest to takeover billboards in New York City in one of the weirdest trends to emerge from a gaming community.

It all began on July 11, when a lone Pikmin 4 fan paid for a 15-second image of a Bulbmin to be displayed in Times Square.

Fans were delighted by the appearance and acted in disbelief that the stunt went ahead, with it now sparking a Pikmin frenzy. Twerking Olimar was next, but we’re still not done.

We know now of at least three more Pikmin appearances in Times Square, with three memes taking center stage in one of the busiest locations in the world.

One post had an image of Fiddlebert, accompanied by a message saying you can now play as him, while another showed a character without eyes under the tagline of “When Pikmin 4 releases on July 21st”.

By far my favorite, however, is “Thug Olimar” appearing on the billboard with his arms crossed in front of hundreds of Pikmin in an image that brings back memories of rap album covers in the noughties.

Since the trend began, it’s taken a pretty weird spin, with one notable instance showing Olimar twerking. If you haven’t seen it, be warned that it cannot be erased from your memory.

With no signs of stopping, the trend could well continue right up until the release of Pikmin 4 on July 21st, where we assume that the fans will be far too busy diving into the game to continue their quest to take over New York.

