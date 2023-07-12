Pikmin’s Olimar was twerking live at Times Square and fans are going wild

If I had a nickel for every time a Pikmin fan paid for a 15-second advertisement on a Times Square billboard, I’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice.

Earlier today, we reported that a Pikmin fan had paid just $40 to have a 15-second clip of a Bulbmin on the billboard. It turns out, they aren’t the only one, as a second advert featuring Olimar twerking has also gone up. Just another typical Wednesday in games journalism.

I just violated the entirety of NYC

incase anyone missed it#Pikmin pic.twitter.com/oFg3QehsPD — Pachi/Alph (@dreampachi) July 11, 2023

I don’t really have the words to describe what is currently going on in NYC. Pikmin has fans, there are dozens of us, but to actually spend money on this is just bizarre. Though, that being said, $40 to have an ad up in Times Square does seem like a steal.

Related: Does Pikmin 4 have multiplayer co-op?

People on Twitter couldn’t believe it, but the original poster provided a screenshot of a receipt from their purchase. Dot Esports cannot verify this receipt, nor will it waste time doing so, so believe this if you choose. We choose to believe. People have also posted photos that seem to show Olimar throwing it back as thousands of onlookers stand surprised and transfixed.

About the author