All new features in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete has finally been released in all relevant app stores, offering players a one-time purchase to fully experience everything the app has on offer. The original Pocket Camp mobile app included in-app purchases, cosmetics, and currencies that players come to expect from free-to-play mobile games.

Recommended Videos

Now that the original app is slowly being phased out, fans can purchase Pocket Camp Complete to transfer their saved data over and continue to play the game indefinitely. If you’re curious about what has changed and what’s included when purchasing Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, look no further.

All micro-transactions are removed

Microtransactions are a thing of the past. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Long-time players of the Animal Crossing mobile game can rejoice because microtransactions have been removed from the Pocket Camp Complete version. Leaf Tickets, the previous microtransaction currency, have been renamed to Leaf Tokens and feature generous rates that make the in-game grind significantly easier.

You’ll earn Leaf Tokens quicker and in larger quantities, and you can purchase items or cookies with these tokens for much cheaper. For example, it only costs 25 Leaf Tokens to open five cookies, which would cost a staggering 250 Leaf Tickets in the original version of the mobile game.

The easiest way to earn these new Leaf Tokens is by playing the new events, which offer around 1,000 Leaf Tokens per month. You can also convert 10,000 Bells into 20 Leaf Tokens five times per month.

Important item patterns from New Horizons

What clothes will you design? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the developers will no longer create new clothing items for the game, players can now import their designs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons into Pocket Camp Complete. Just like in the mainline version of the game, you can use codes to search for specific items or browse a user’s catalog of creations.

If you want to search for a single item, your codes will start with the letters MO. Codes that display a creator’s entire catalog of work start with MA. Sadly, you’ll need a Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons if you want to make your own custom designs.

Expanded item catalog

Shop till you drop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On top of adding Leaf Tokens, Pocket Camp Complete also comes with Complete Tickets and an expanded catalog of items. This furniture and clothing catalog now includes almost every item in the game, even those released back when the game launched. Players can use their Complete Tickets to purchase any of these items, including limited-time holiday decorations.

Getting your hands on Complete Tickets is slightly harder than Leaf Tokens, as you can only obtain a total of six per month. With the two currencies combined players no longer have to worry about grinding to earn every item in the game.

Unfortunately, Complete Tickets can’t be exchanged for limited-time items from previous sponsorships or brand collaborations.

Camper cards and Whistle Pass

Whistle Pass is the best place to hang out with friends. Image via Nintendo

Since Pocket Camp Complete is no longer an always-online mobile game, you can play the game while in airplane mode or simply disconnected from wi-fi. This means that the in-game friend list and the ways you can interact with other players have changed.

For starters, your friends will no longer be able to directly join your island, and the friend list has been replaced by Camper Cards. When scanned, these cards are essentially QR codes that allow friends to randomly enter your island in the new Whistle Pass area.

When interacting with visiting friends in this portion of the map, you can exchange gifts, chat, or even get their help within the Shovelstrike Quarry. Finally, K.K. Slider has been added to the game and can be found at Whistle Pass practicing and playing music.

Returning events and cookies

Events will return during 2025. Image via Nintendo

Even though the game will not receive new events after September 2025, almost all previous events will regularly return to the game at different intervals. This means you and your friends can participate in a steady stream of events for the foreseeable future.

There are also seven new cookies, or loot boxes, releasing throughout the end of 2024 and the first half of 2025. Each of these loot boxes is filled with new cosmetics, but after the final cookie is released in 2025, there will be no new cosmetic items. Luckily, players will still be able to access all of the older loot boxes at any time.

Keep in mind that sponsored events or collaborations will never return to Pocket Camp Complete. The limited-time items from these events will always be unobtainable.

Should you purchase Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete?

Is the new version worth it? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is made for long-time fans of the mobile game who don’t want to give up on their expansive save files. If you’ve invested massive amounts of time into the game and don’t want to lose all your progress, then purchasing the complete version is a no-brainer.

Luckily, players looking to try out the game for the first time can enjoy the experience without worrying about microtransactions. Furthermore, if you are already a fan of the Animal Crossing series, you’ll enjoy the complete game without some of the pesky features found throughout free mobile games.

If you want to purchase Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, head to your relevant app store and buy the game for $19.99. However, Nintendo is offering a holiday deal to all players, meaning you can get the app for just $9.99 until January 31st, 2025.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy