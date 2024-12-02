Nintendo launched a complete version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp with new features, and one of the them is Camper Cards, which will bring further customization into the game and will help connect players now that the game is offline.

What are Camper Cards in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete?

A way to stay connected in an offline game. Screenshot via Nintendo

Camper Cards are a way for players to visit each other even though the game is now offline. They are digital trading cards that players can customize with their avatar and favorite villager while sharing their QR code with other players so they can visit your camp.

These are one of the new features coming with Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, replacing the Social feature previously present in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The cards you scanned and added to your game will be imported to your camp and will randomly appear on Whistle Pass.

Whistle Pass is the new area in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete where friends from the Camper Cards you saved will stay. They can give you gifts with items such as cookies, friend powder, and stickers, and you can watch K.K. Slider shows together.

How to use Camper Cards in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

An opportunity to get items. Screenshot via Nintendo

You can access the Camper Card page by clicking on the bottom right button. You’ll see all the Camper Cards you already scanned or saved. To scan another player’s card, click on the round green QR code button on the right bottom area to open the camera, then scan the QR code and click on “Add.”

Your Camper Card will have the current hairstyle and outfit and you can choose the background, as well as the pose for your character and villager. If you change your appearance after creating your Camper Card, it won’t automatically update. If you want your friends to have the most current look, you can edit your Camper Card and have them re-scan it.

How to get more Camper Cards in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete

Don’t scan random QR codes you find on the internet. Screenshot via Nintendo

The more Camper Cards you have, the more chances of receiving items you have, so if you don’t know any one who plays Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, Nintendo made 10 Camper Cards for players to scan that you can get on the game’s official website.

If you find Camper Card QR codes on any community such as Discord servers or Reddit pages, be careful—random QR codes can direct you to fake websites containing malware or can trigger downloads of malicious software, and we don’t want any of your personal information stolen. We recommend only scanning Camper Cards you know are real and safe.

