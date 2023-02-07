New Nintendo Direct confirmed ahead of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release

Leaks pointed at an upcoming Nintendo Direct live yesterday, and the publisher confirmed it earlier today. The next live is planned to be hosted tomorrow, Feb. 8 at 4pm CT.

The Nintendo Direct live will likely be focused on the upcoming Zelda title, which is largely the most-awaited Nintendo release of the year.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for a long time to learn more on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, whose release date is roughly three months away.

The sequel to the award-winning game Breath of the Wild is planned to release on May, 12, and fans don’t know much about it, a few video trailers aside.

Tune in at 23:00 CET tomorrow, 08/02, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it here 🎥: https://t.co/iILIYWPEX3 pic.twitter.com/3EvYx3QxzK — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) February 7, 2023

Rumors pointed at new information on upcoming Nintendo Switch-exclusive Tears of the Kingdom game being revealed soon when an official video games store published a new description for the title yesterday. The story and playstyle are still shrouded in mystery —but the wait seems to be almost over.

Since Nintendo stated it will last “roughly 40 minutes,” it’s likely to feature more information on other upcoming titles, too. Many fans are expecting to learn more on Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and The Lost Demon, set to release on March, 17, as well as Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, whose release date has yet to be revealed.