Is Louie, Alph, Brittany, and Charlie in Pikmin 4?

Pikmin fans have a deep fascination for the characters that join with each game, and none can be greater fan favorites than Pikmin 2’s Louie and Pikmin 3’s Alph, Brittany, and Charlie.

And with Pikmin 4 out now, fans are curious if any of these characters will make a comeback. After all, Loue did appear in Pikmin 3 as an antagonist at one point, and Olimar has appeared in every single game since the original release in 2001 on Nintendo GameCube.

Spoiler warning for both games. You have been warned.

Is Louie in Pikmin 4?

Louie is indeed in Pikmin 4 and will appear after you complete area four, Hero’s Hideaway, and see the game’s first of two endings. He will appear in the credits before becoming a major part of the post-game.

As for what his purpose is and what he does in the story, we will be leaving that to you to find out. The Pikmin games are comedic and dark at best, so it’s more fun to experience what happens for yourself than be told.

But yes, he is there. So look forward to seeing everyone’s favorite troublemaker!

Is Alph, Brittany, and Charlie in Pikmin 4?

While Alph, Britanny, and Charlie do not make an appearance in Pikmin 4, three characters that are basically carbon copies of their appearance do make an appearance in the post-game.

Honestly, when we saw them for the first time, especially the Britanny look-alike, we were convinced that Nintendo had snuck in the Pikmin 3 cast out of nowhere, but it turns out they are only alike somewhat and don’t even have a relation to the trio from the previous title.

We won’t go into too much detail on what they are called and what they do to save some of the very late-game spoilers, but trust us, when you come across them in the main quest, you’ll know exactly what we were talking about here.

