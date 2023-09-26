Whenever Nintendo releases a new first-party title, it sparks a wave of interest in that franchise. Since F-Zero hasn’t had a new game in over 20 years, F-Zero 99’s launch was the first introduction to the series for a lot of people. It also has potential racers who might not have a Nintendo Switch interested in trying it out, but can you do that on other platforms?

Nintendo has released some smaller games on mobile in the past and its partners at The Pokémon Company have even put a few titles out on PC, but that rarely happens for proper Nintendo releases—especially if they are tied to the Switch.

Is F-Zero 99 available on PC, Xbox, or PS5?

F-Zero 99 is not available on PC. While the obvious answer to whether a Nintendo game is available on either Xbox or PlayStation is no, PC has seen some minor crossover with the Big N in the past. F-Zero 99 is not on that short list of releases, however.

Nintendo released F-Zero 99, the first new title in the F-Zero series since the Japanese exclusive F-Zero Climax in 2004, on Sept. 13, 2023. It is a reimagining of the original 1990 SNES game that upgrades the visuals and turns it into a massive battle royale with more modes and options for customization.

Just like with every other game in the 99 genre that has been released on the Nintendo Switch, it is not only a console exclusive but also a perk for users who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online service at any tier. That means it is a free download and is only available to NSO subscribers.

If you want to race at all, you will need to get an NSO subscription to download and hit the track. You can also get Tetris 99, access to a library of Nintendo’s legacy titles, various game trials, and DLC for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at no additional cost depending on the tier you choose.

