How to get the White and Purple Onion in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 has hidden both White and Purple Pikmin Onions deep in its code—and they are some of the hardest unlockable the game has to offer.

Not only do you need to go through a massive amount of the game before you can even get them, but you then need to complete two of the most difficult mini-games Nintendo has ever conceived just to unlock the ability to create more White and Purple Pikmin.

After over 12 hours of gameplay and going back and forth, we have finally discovered how to get the White and Purple Pikmin Onions and we’re passing the knowledge on to you. I hope it was worth it.

How to find the White Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4

Finish Hero’s Hideaway and see the first ending to unlock Olimar. Talk to Olimar in Base Camp and complete his mini-adventure, where you need to find 30 Ship Parts across 15 days. Once complete, a new dungeon will appear behind the onion in Base Camp called “Trial of the Sage Leaf.” Make your way down to level five. Upon completing it, you will get the White Onion.

How to find the Purple Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4

Finish Hero’s Hideaway and see the first ending to unlock Olimar. Talk to Olimar in Base Camp and complete his mini-adventure, where you need to find 30 Ship Parts across 15 days. Once complete, a new dungeon will appear behind the onion in Base Camp called “Trial of the Sage Leaf.” Make your way down to level 10. Upon completing it, you will get the Purple Onion.

This may sound easy, but it isn’t. Your Pikmin prowess will be put to the test if you want to unlock both, so all we can say here is we wish you luck. You’re going to need it.

