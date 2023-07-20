How to get the Blue Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4

There is an odd Blue Pikmin Onion in the Sun-Speckled Terrace in Pikmin 4 that feels impossible to get when you first lay your eyes on it.

Not only do you need 30 Ice Pikmin, which are rare to get and keep a hold of, but you also need an additional 20 Pikmin that can carry the Blue Onion from its location over the icy water to have the ability to make your own Blue Pikmin before going to the game’s second area.

This can be confusing, but thankfully, there are two methods to get this onion locked down—one as intended and another with a bit of cheese.

Blue Pikmin Onion location in Pikmin 4

A simple path toward the goal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, as mentioned before, the correct way to get the Blue Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4 is to have a max party size of 50 Pikmin. You can increase your party size by finding Farlics scattered across multiple areas. There is no way to get a max party size of 50 just from the first area, so you will need to explore other areas and find Farlics to get to that number.

From there, throw 30 Ice Pikmin into the nearby water to freeze it and take a party of 20 Red Pikmin across the now-frozen lake to create a climbing structure. Once you get up there, it’s a simple case of throwing the 20 Red Pikmin at the Blue Onion to scurry it across.

There have been ways people have used just Ice Pikmin to cheese this early and get the Blue Pikmin across. For that, you need to constantly freeze and unfreeze the lake bit by bit, getting the Blue Onion over as slowly as possible. It’s a bit tedious, though, so if you aren’t in a rush, we advise using the other method.

