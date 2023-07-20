How to cure Leaflings in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 introduces a bunch of leafy-headed weirdos known as Leaflings that you can rescue throughout your adventure. Unlike the other survivors, these castaways appear to have been infected with a strange virus you can only cure through a single method.

It’ll take a bit of time to unlock this method, though, since you’ll need the find the Doctor crewmate who can only be found in a specific location. Doing so will unlock the ability to do expeditions at night as well.

Here’s where you need to look to find the Doctor so you can cure Leaflings in Pikmin 4.

Where to find the Doctor to cure Leaflings in Pikmin 4

Doctor location. Screengrab by Dot Esports

The Doctor can be found in the second area, Blossoming Arcadia, and is located at the bottom of the Secluded Courtyard underground hole. This dungeon can be found southeast of your original landing site.

Once you have gone through the cave and beaten the boss at the bottom, the Doctor castaway will be revealed and you will be able to save them. After finishing the day’s activities, you will return back to your home base and a small cutscene will play the next day, informing you that the cure for Leaflings, known as Lumiknoll, will only be available during special night missions.

Night missions are here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These missions will appear in the home base as an alternative to your usual daily missions and will be unique in that they will be essentially base defense mini-games. Each one you complete will give you a cure and Glow Seeds to cure one of the dozens of infected castaways you might have.

