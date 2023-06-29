How to increase the size of your party in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 changes a lot to the core formula fans of the Pikmin series have known for the past 20 years, and one of the more surprising changes comes in the maximum amount of Pikmin you can use at the start of the game.

When you first set off, you will be limited to 20 Pikmin overall that you can take around with you at one time, severely dampening your ability to do anything really. Some of the larger treasures you will need to find require you to have 20 or more Pokémon to even move them, making the starting amount severely limiting to what you can do in previous games, where you can have 100 Pikmin on your person from the start.

Thankfully, though, there is a way to increase your Pikmin party sizem, but the method to do it is a little slower than we would have liked.

Where to find Farlics in Pikmin 4 to increase Pikmin group size

Farlic in the cave! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to increase the amount of Pikmin that walk around with you is by finding specific Onions known as Flarlic. These Onions, unlike the ones used to create more specific colored Pikmin, are dim, have a light color, and are absorbed by the Mother Onion to increase the amount of Pikmin you can have with you at once by 10 at a time.

They can be found either in Caves or in various parts of the map and will require Pikmin to pick up and return to the Mother Onion to increase the size of your squad. The first of these Flarlics can be found in the Last-Frost Cavern cave in Sun-Speckled Terrace, another can be found north of Sun-Speckled Terrace perched on top of a platform that only Yellow Pikmin can reach.

There is obviously a lot more to find out about these two, and there is no telling what the max party size is until you collect them all!

