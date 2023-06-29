How to find the Yellow Pikmin Onion in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 has an abundance of different Pikmin and collectibles to find but the game does a pretty bad job in telling you where to find them.

While you come across Ice and Yellow Pikmin from the very beginning, you are unable to make any more until you find their respective Onions which are randomly located in some of the exploration areas you can explore.

This can be daunting, as until you find these Onions you will be unable to make any more Pikmin outside of the basic Reds, so knowing where to find these Onion Locations is vital for the game. Thankfully, we have found the Yellow Onion and it won’t take you that long to get it for yourself.

Yellow Pikmin Onion Location in Pikmin 4

You’ll need to follow the path to the Sun-Speckled Terrace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The road to getting the Yellow Pikmin Onion is a long one and will require you to do a lot of tasks first of all. After all, before you can even get the Yellow Onion you need to know where to find Yellow Pikmin.

For this, we are going to want to follow a specific path to one of the many underground dungeons located in the first exploration area, Sun-Speckled Terrace, which specifically houses Yellow Pikmin.

You’ll take a left and a right to reach your goal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If we go from the starting point using the map above, you want to take a long and winding road around the majority of the map until you come across the Crackling Cauldron underground pipe. Here, there will be 1 Rescue, 6 Treasure, and more importantly wild Yellow Pikmin you can find and add to your team.

It is important that as many of these Yellow Pikmin you find survive until they end as you will need them to advance to where the onion is.

This is the final stage of your quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you come out of the dungeon, there will be an electric fence you can break with your newfound Yellow Pikmin. Once you break the fence and unlock the new area, the Yellow Pikmin onion can be found just around the corner, hidden from sight. You will need 20 Pikmin to take it back to base and finally give you the option to get more Yellow Pikmin instead of having to find them in dungeons and caves.

