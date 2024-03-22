How to delete games on Nintendo Switch

Let’s face it, games just keep getting bigger, and even on a device like the Nintendo Switch, there are only a few games you can store internally. With this being the case, at some point, you’re probably going to need to delete one of your games.

Whether you’re not playing the game in question anymore, or if there’s a nasty file corruption issue you’re trying to overcome, it’s always good to know how you can get rid of a game. The good news is Nintendo has made this process extremely simple on the Switch and in just a few steps you can easily get that storage space back.

Can you delete games from your Nintendo Switch?

Explore the settings. Image via Nintendo

Yes, you can delete games from your Nintendo Switch, and the process is fairly simple. This can be done at any time, but you’ll need to have the game you want to delete closed. If you’re ready to get rid of your old games, here’s what you need to do:

Head to the System Settings menu by pressing the cog on your home screen. From here select Data Management. Now choose Software. Find the game you want to delete and select it. Scroll down to Delete Software. Choose this option and follow the prompts to successfully delete it from your device.

If you followed these steps you should now see you’ve got more storage free on your Switch. If you end up wanting to play that game again (or were just reinstalling) you’ll need to re-download it from the Nintendo eShop or insert the cartridge.

Deleting a game won’t necessarily reset your progress. If you retain the saved data internally or in the cloud, you can download the game again and pick everything up again.

