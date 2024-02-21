How to get Glass in Nightingale

Glass isn’t mentioned at all in Nightingale until you’re finishing up your first Realm, and then it suddenly feels like you need it for everything.

Getting Glass can be difficult at first, especially because it doesn’t have a go-to natural resource node like trees and stones do (technically, it does: sand, but spoiler alert—Glass doesn’t come from sand in Nightingale). Thankfully, Glass isn’t actually particularly difficult to get; it just takes a couple of steps that may feel confusing when you’re still new. Here’s how to craft Glass in Nightingale.

Where to get Glass in Nightingale

Shiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The key word here is “craft.” Glass comes from Refinement in Nightingale, meaning it cannot be harvested directly from a source like Stone Blocks or Wood Bundles. To get Glass, you first need to get your hands on some Raw Gems.

Raw Gems can come from a variety of different Ore Nodes out in the Realms, and because of the procedural generation in Nightingale, there isn’t a set place to find Gems that you can mine early on. With that said, there are some global truths that apply no matter what.

Raw Gems will require a Simple Pickaxe, which you should already have crafted as part of the game’s tutorial. With this tool equipped, striking an Ore Node will cause chunks of Raw Gems to break off, and those Raw Gems can later be refined into Glass.

For me, Quartz was the go-to for Raw Gems, and I’m assuming that will be the case for most Realms regardless of how procedural generation RNG effects your specific Realm. I had the most luck finding Quartz at the tops of mountains on stony areas. Look for crags up high, and you will likely find Quartz there.

How to craft Glass in Nightingale

Seems almost like a downgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have Raw Gems, Quartz or otherwise, you can refine them into Glass using a Simple Smelter. The recipe to craft a Simple Smelter can be picked up from an Essence Trader after unlocking the Antiquarian Realm Card, and you can craft one with:

Four Stone Blocks

Six Rocks

Because Simple Smelters don’t need any Lumber to craft, you should try to make this a first priority after the Antiquarian Card. After placing a Smelter, you can craft Glass using two Raw Gems of any kind per one Glass.

You will also need to add Fuel to your Smelter, but it takes the same simple Fuel as a Fireplace does: any Fibre or Sticks will suffice. Glass has many uses, but one of its most important and urgent is for crafting Ink, which you’ll in turn need for creating new Realm Cards.