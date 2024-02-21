Category:
How to get Ink in Nightingale

You can find Ink by working at your crafting benches.
Zack Palm
Published: Feb 21, 2024
Ink is a fundamental resource you need to craft while playing Nightingale. It’s what you need to use to create Realm Cards, which is how you can augment the world you’re playing in, and travel to unique locations.

When you’re in the first world you play, Puck asks you to create a Realm Card using the Simple Enchanter’s Table they teach you shortly after you complete the first Site of Power. One of the ingredients for each of these cards is Ink, but tracking it down can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Ink in Nightingale.

Where to get Ink in Nightingale

You can get Ink by crafting it at the Mortar Workbench in Nightingale. You need at least one Refined Pigment and one Glass to make it, but before that, it’s time to focus on creating various Simple Workbenches at your base to begin crafting these resources, namely the Simple Smelter and Simple Saw Table.

The Simple Workbenches are available recipes you can learn from the Essence Trader in your Nightingale world. They offer them as purchases and only require you to give them Essence Dust in return. After you unlock these recipes, return to your base and begin setting them up. You need a variety of resources to make them, such as Stone Blocks, Rocks, Wood Bundles, Animal Fibres, Lumber, and Fibre. The more difficult resources are Animal Fibres and Lumber, which you can craft at the Simple Tanning Station and the Simple Saw Table, respectively.

Now, with each of those workbenches at your base, make your way to the Simple Mortar Workbench and begin crafting Refined Pigment. You can make this by using any type of animal meat, flowers, or mushrooms you find. You need at least two of the same resources to smash it into pigment. After you’ve done this, you now have the one Refined Pigment to create Ink, but you still need Glass, which you can make at the Simple Smelter. You need to refine two of any Gems you harvest in your world to create Glass.

With those two critical resources completed, return to the Mortar Station and you can now craft the Alchemical Ink. Although it’s called Alchemical Ink, you can use it at the Enchanter’s Focus, where you can create your Realm Cards in Nightingale.

