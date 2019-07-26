X-Quest F lead after Day 1 of the PMCO Global Finals

After four intense games at Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split Global Championship in Berlin, Germany, X-Quest F from China is leading the points table.

Day one kicked off earlier today with the live performance by Alan Walker where he performed his single “On My Way” and also gave fans a treat by unveiling his new song “Live Fast” featuring Cameron Alexander on the stage.

Alan Walker on Twitter I had the pleasure of performing my brand new single #LiveFast live for the first time at the opening of the @PUBGMOBILE #PMCO Spring Split Global Finals in Berlin! If you missed the livestream I’ve uploaded my full performance here: https://t.co/t4OUEToag9 #PUBGMXAW #PMCO2019 https://t.co/0bjpZiAsbs

This was followed by the main PUBG Mobile action in each of the four maps of the game: Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Erangel. Between games two and three, the exhibition game for the team-up event was held.

X-Quest F, who qualified through the PMCO prelims held last week is currently dominating the Global Finals just like how they did in the prelims. They managed to get one chicken dinner in the fourth game at Erangel. They also have 39 kills which are the most by any team in the global finals till now.

Top Esports sit in second place on the points table. They came close to a win two times in game three and four but had to settle for a second-place finish on both occasions. We also got to see one of the most amazing plays of the entire tournament by the teams’ player, Hao “MKKSR” Yang who pulled off a tremendous 1-vs-4 against RRQ Athena in Game 3 at Vikendi to get his team a second-place finish.

PUBG MOBILE on Twitter Pulling off the 1v4 in a normal match is amazing; pulling it off vs RRQ Athena is unbelievable! This is what you’re missing if you aren’t watching the #PMCO Global Finals! https://t.co/N2KmAQp6E0 https://t.co/daIUAMrhmt

One of the favorites to win the PMCO is RRQ Athena, the winner of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018. The defending champions did not disappoint and got one chicken dinner in game two and also a third-place finish in game three. However, they were unfortunate in the first game of the day as they lost early on and placed thirteenth.

The complete points table after Day 1 is:

X-Quest F (112 pts) Top Esports (89 pts) RRQ Athena (88 pts) Elite Esports (76 pts) Spacestation Gaming (68 pts) GC Busan (66 pts) Bigetron (59 pts) Nova Esports (49 pts) SNT (44 pts) Team Unique (43 pts) Scarz Black (43 pts) Purple Mood Esports (40 pts) Team Queso (32 pts) Team Soul (25 pts) All Rejection Gaming (18 pts) Brazilian Killers (17 pts)

Tomorrow the teams will be playing six more games followed by another six on Sunday. We can expect to see a complete reordering of the points table after the 12 remaining games as the teams are really close.