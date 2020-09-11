When will Call of Duty: Mobile season 10 end?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 10th season began on Sept. 9. It is called The Hunt and is bringing several new features to the game which will be released throughout the season.

The season will go on for 35 days, according to the in-game countdown on the Battle Pass tab. Hence, the season should end on Oct. 14 at 7pm CT. New seasons in CODM usually begin 24 hours after the last one ends, so season 11 will kick-off at 7pm CT on Oct. 15. Season 11 will also introduce a new rank series.

With the season going on until Oct. 14, the game’s anniversary will likely happen in The Hunt. Call of Duty: Mobile is celebrating its first year on Oct. 1. Activision’s president, Daniel Alegre, revealed in the company’s second-quarter earnings call that the game will be receiving “significant” content to mark one year of its existence.

Until then, there are a lot of new features coming to CODM. While the Terminal map and Headquarters mode are already live in the game, a new map and mode are coming later in the season.

This includes the Pine map which will be for the two-vs-two and one-vs-one modes. The Hardcore mode will release on Sept. 25. In this, players will do more damage and have lesser health. Health regeneration will be disabled while friendly fire will be enabled.

The High Alert perk, which was added a while ago, is finally going to release later during season 10 as well. The battle royale class, Hacker, which blocks the enemy’s minimap and destroys their devices will be available through an event later this month as well. The new shotgun, Echo, and the operator skill, Equalizer can be unlocked through the battle pass.