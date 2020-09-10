Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty: Mobile season 10 update

Call of Duty: Mobile’s tenth season began today. It is called The Hunt. A lot of new content will be dropping throughout this season.

This includes new maps, modes, and other improvements. The season 10 battle pass is also bringing new soldiers, a weapon, and an operator skill. Even free-to-play players can unlock the new Echo shotgun and Equalizer operator skill. The season will last for 35 days from now, until Oct. 14.

Players can update the game through the game itself. Just open the game and the new update will start downloading.

Here are the complete patch notes for CODM’s season 10 update.

New premium Battle Pass rewards

Epic soldiers: Mara – Valkyrie, Makarov – Splinter, Mace – Tombstone, and Outrider – Amazonas.

Epic blueprints: Echo – Demon Eyes, GKS – Scion, LK24 – Backwoods, and XPR-50 – Arachnophobia.

Epic “Bloodline” themed weapons.

Legendary calling card – Fatal Attraction.

New free Battle Pass rewards

Base shotgun: Echo. High-Capacity Shotgun with medium rate continuous fire.

Operator skill: Equalizer. Dual integrated machine guns with built-in suppressors for close-quarters combat.

New Event rewards

Perk: High Alert. Your vision pulses when enemies outside of your view see you. Mark enemies, their equipment, and their scorestreaks by aiming down your sights.

Battle royale class: Hacker. Hack the enemy’s minimap to conceal your position for a brief period, destroying most enemy devices, and preventing the enemy from activating class skills. You are immune to other Hackers’ abilities.

Featured game modes

Hardcore

A more intense multiplayer experience. Lower health, no health regeneration, no killcam, limited HUD, and friendly fire damage.

Available for Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint,

Headquarters

Capture and hold the headquarters to earn points. No respawns when defending.

Available on Crash, Terminal, Standoff, Summit, Crossfire, and more.

Kill Confirmed

Available on Crash, Standoff, Summit, Crossfire, and more.

New Maps

Terminal

New destructible glass feature on the map.

Available for Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search & Destroy, Hardpoint, 10vs10 Team Deathmatch, 10vs10 Domination, and more.

Terminal will soon be added to Ranked mode map rotation for Hardpoint and Search and Destroy.

Pine

Available for Gun Fight and the one-versus-one Duel.

Improvements and Optimizations

Battle Royale

Blueprint weapons no longer have optic attachments by default. Sights can be picked up and equipped to the optic slot sights on customized weapons and cannot be swapped in a match.

Other