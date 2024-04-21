XDefiant cover art, featuring an assortment of characters in distinctive outfits.
When does the XDefiant server test beta end? Exact end date and time

You won't be able to play for long.
Nicholas Taifalos
Apr 20, 2024

XDefiant has had a rocky development, to be sure, but players haven’t been totally kept in the dark with a couple of public betas keeping fans sated as we wait for the multiplayer shooter Ubisoft to arrive.

The April 2024 beta is designed as a server test to ensure XDefiant’s servers can handle the capacity of its fanbase, and while the test is only short, it’s the first time in months players can give the upcoming shooter a try.

Here’s when the April 2024 XDefiant server test beta ends.

When does the XDefiant server beta end?

XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
You won’t have long to play. Image via Ubisoft

The XDefiant server test beta ends on April 21 at 12pm CT. At this time, servers will be shut down and access to the game will no longer be available as the test comes to a close, according to Ubisoft’s XDefiant server test blog. All PC and console players will be logged out when the test ends.

The beta kicked off two days prior on April 19 and included all five factions and every weapon and attachment unlocked, as well as numerous game modes to try. Those who gave the previous beta a go won’t notice many changes apart from performance or netcode adjustments, but if you haven’t played XDefiant before, this test is the perfect time to see what all the hype is about.

We still don’t know when XDefiant will launch, but with this the second public beta test and the game looking just about ready, we hopefully won’t be kept waiting much longer.

