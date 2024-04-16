XDefiant server test: How to download and all rewards

XDefiant fans, rejoice. The game is nearing its release date and an upcoming server test should help solidify it in place once and for all.

After several delays, XDefiant is back for another Server Test Session to stress the servers and help the development team iron out all of the kinks, fix any remaining bugs, and help the game reach its official launch sometime soon.

XDefiant executive producer Mark Rubin said the test is to “melt the servers” and help ensure the game is ready for launch, so the developer wants as many players as possible to hop online over the weekend.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming XDefiant Server Test, including all rewards that can be earned.

When is the XDefiant Server Test?

Time to play once more. Screenshot via Ubisoft on YouTube

The XDefiant Server Test begins on April 19 at 12pm CT and will run until April 21 at 12pm CT. The countdown below shows how much time is left before it begins.

How to download the XDefiant Server Test

The preload is available now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The XDefiant Server Test Session is available on PC via Ubisoft Connect, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is not currently available on PS4, Xbox One, or any other PC platform such as Steam or Epic Games.

To download the client, simply search for “XDefiant – Server Test Session” on Ubisoft Connect, the PlayStation Store, or the Xbox Store and download the game.

Ubisoft said that for PlayStation and Xbox, there may be different games or applications that also have the XDefiant name from previous tests. This new Server Test Session is its own game and application and is separate from previous installations.

“If you played an XDefiant test before and kept the game in your library, that is a different ‘product’ just called XDefiant,” the publisher said. “Keep it as it will eventually be the final launch product.”

XDefiant Server Test: All rewards and how to get them

There are three unique rewards players can unlock in the full XDefiant game by participating in the Server Test, and there are some simple, albeit specific, requirements to get them:

Play the in the Server Test: MP5 “Shamrock” weapon skin

MP5 “Shamrock” weapon skin Play in a party: M9 “Ember” weapon skin

M9 “Ember” weapon skin Reach level 18: Three weapon XP boosters

