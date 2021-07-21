When are Blastoise and Gardevoir coming to Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite is now available worldwide on Nintendo Switch, with its mobile version set to launch sometime in September. And with this initial rollout already in the works, TiMi Studio already has additional content in the works for Pokémon’s first MOBA.

The free-to-play title will be getting additional playable Pokémon added to its base roster fairly soon, with both Blastoise and Gardevoir having been revealed last month.

Blastoise, Gardevoir, and other Pokémon also can’t wait to join you on Aeos Island!



They won’t be battle-ready at launch, so stay tuned for more details on when they’ll arrive following the release of #PokemonUNITE on Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/05szCFP3pK — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 17, 2021

Both Pokémon are very popular among fans of the franchise and will be added to a roster that will likely continue to expand over the next several years. No specific date has been given for when Blastoise or Gardevoir will be released.

Since Unite is a FTP MOBA, it is very likely that both Blastoise and Gardevoir will be added to the game for free, though players will still need to purchase their Unite Licenses from the Unite Battle Committee, a shop where you exchange in-game currency to unlock a Pokémon permanently. They should also be added to the pool of Pokémon available to try for free every week.

TiMi and The Pokémon Company may wait until the mobile version of Unite is out before dropping post-launch support for the game, but we will need to wait for more information to be sure.

