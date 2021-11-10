What time does PUBG: New State release?

Just hours remain before the game is available worldwide.

Get your mobile phones ready—PUBG: New State is almost here.

Today, Krafton revealed in a tweet that the new battle royale game will be released globally on Nov. 10 at 10pm CT (Nov. 11 at 4am UTC). It will be available on the Google Play Store, Apple’s App Store, and the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Get your gear and devices ready, Survivors.



On November 11, 2021, 04:00 (UTC)

PUBG: NEW STATE will launch globally!#pubgnewstate #globallaunch #11112021 pic.twitter.com/dYtThr65xj — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) November 10, 2021

On release, the game will have four maps. Two of these are the battle royale maps, Troi and Erangel. It will also feature a training ground and the Station map for the team deathmatch mode.

Screengrab via Krafton

Troi is an eight-by-eight kilometers size map that is a New State exclusive. The Erangel map finds its way from the original PUBG: Battlegrounds but has differences. Set in 2051, the map has been destroyed from years of conflict, but its layout remains the same.

The game can be played in third-person perspective (TPP) or first-person perspective (FPP). It will feature a solo mode or you can team up with friends in the squad mode.