What is PUBG: New State’s minimum system requirements?

Krafton has worked to make the game as accessible as possible.

PUBG: New State is the latest battle royale game for Android and iOS devices. It will be released globally on Nov. 11.

Unlike PUBG Mobile (developed by Tencent), New State has been made in-house by Krafton. It’s set in the year 2051, years after the original game. The official trailer for the new game was released today, which called the game “the next-gen Battle Royale.”

The game is using Unreal Engine to achieve this. It also has a “state-of-the-art rendering and physics engine” to provide the best graphics on mobile devices. According to Krafton’s CEO, Changhan Kim, the game “surpasses the technological limits previously seen in mobile gaming to become a milestone for the mobile battle royale genre.”

Along with this, Krafton has also focused on making the game as accessible as possible. In a media showcase recently, the company revealed the minimum specifications to run the game.

On Android, the game will run on devices as old as the Galaxy S7, which was released in 2016. It will also support devices with 2GB of RAM.

For iOS, PUBG: New State will be supported on the iPhone 6S and upper devices.

Screengrab via Krafton

PUBG: New State will be released globally on Nov. 11 with four maps—Erangel, Troi, 4v4 TDM map, and the training grounds. It will have a lot of unique features like the “recruit system,” green flare gun, electric vehicles, and more.

Before that, the game’s last “technical” test will be conducted on Oct. 29 and 30 for 28 countries around the world.