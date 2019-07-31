What time does Fortnite’s season 10 start?

Fortnite’s season nine is about to end after 12 weeks and a World Cup. Season 10 starts tomorrow, Aug. 1.

Epic Games has yet to announce the exact time it will release the update and let players download it. If Epic follows the usual schedule of previous updates, it should release around 4am CT on Aug. 1. That should be the same moment when Epic will publish the season 10 patch notes on its official website, though players will still need to wait one or two hours to be able to play the game since its servers usually go down for maintenance before the update is live.

We don’t know much about what’s coming aside from the hints that Epic has been giving us through teasers. The company already referred to the old Dusty Divot point of interest that’s been gone from the game since May 2018, and it also told players to “look forward” while showing the silhouette of what seems to be a mech suit that players have never seen before.

Unlike season nine, it seems that season 10 will last 10 weeks. There’s no big competitive event such as the World Cup coming anytime soon that would need Epic to keep the Fortnite metagame stable for longer than usual, like it was forced to do for the World Cup. That’s probably one of the reasons why Epic is making this upcoming season to last the same duration as previous ones.

A new Battle Pass is surely coming with several new cosmetic items and character skins. We don’t know how and if Epic will change daily and weekly challenges for season 10, or if side quests such as season nine’s Fortbytes will be carried over to the next season.

We will keep this story updated with the latest information about the Fortnite season 10 release time.