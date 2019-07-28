Epic reveals the first teaser image for Fortnite season 10

Epic Games has released the first teaser image for the next season of Fortnite: Battle Royale—and it shows a fan-favorite location that was destroyed last year.

The first Fortnite season 10 teaser shows Dusty Depot before it was hit by the meteor last May. Epic’s tweet simply says “think back” and includes the start date for Fortnite season 10.

Fortnite on Twitter Think Back. 8.1.2019

This image has caused the Fortnite community to start asking plenty of questions. Is Dusty Depot somehow going to be restored in the new season? Are we getting a second throwback map that will take players back to a time before these marvelous buildings were destroyed?

We don’t know much else about what this image means, but fans will definitely be theorizing over the next few days. Epic will also likely release at least a few more teaser images leading up to the start of season 10. If these other images show former points of interest, it could mean that season 10 will take players back to the good old days of Fortnite.

Fortnite season 10 begins on Aug. 1.