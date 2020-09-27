VGaming win PUBG Mobile Pro League Vietnam season 2

VGaming were crowned the winners of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Vietnam season two today. The top 16 teams of the regular season played in the finals. The teams played 15 matches on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi to decide the final rankings. The finals had a prize pool of about $44,000.

VGaming dominated throughout the regular season and the finals of the league. In the 15 matches of the finals, the team managed to come in the top three on nine occasions. Three of these were first-place finishes. This consistent performance pushed them to the top of the leaderboards with 213 points, 46 points ahead of BOX Gaming, who placed second.

Image via Tencent

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Vietnam season two:

Team Total points 1. VGaming 213 2. BOX Gaming 167 3. Xavier 159 4. FFQ 145 5. Men United Esports 131 6. Talent 117 7. InfinityiQ 116 8. AMCEsports 101 9. OneMore 100 10. BAT 89 11. WhySoSerious 84 12. GunnerMaster 81 13. Phoenix HP 74 14. XGamer 74 15. HumbleHunter 73 16. BRTeam 41

Being the regular season champions, VGaming had already qualified for season two of the PMPL SEA Finals. The second and third-placed teams of the finals, BOX Gaming and Xavier Team, have also made it to the SEA Finals. From here, the top four teams will represent SEA at season zero of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC). The PMGC will begin in late November and has a $2 million prize pool, the highest in the history of PUBG Mobile.