Team Secret TH win PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand season 2

Team Secret TH emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand season two today.
The finals were played from Sept. 25 to 27. Team Secret put up a consistent performance across the three days and accumulated 189 points, 17 ahead of second-place RRQ Athena. They also had the most chicken dinners and kills of any team in the finals. The team earned four wins and picked up 87 kills in the 15 matches played.
POWER888 KPS, who won the regular season, couldn’t replicate that performance over the weekend. They secured just one chicken dinner and managed 57 kills. With 116 total points, the team placed sixth in the overall standings.
The top two teams of the finals, Team Secret and RRQ Athena, have now qualified for the season two PMPL SEA Finals. POWER888 KPS have also made it to the SEA Finals for being the regular season winners.
Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Thailand season two:
|Team
|WWCD
|Kills
|Total points
|1.
|Team Secret
|Four
|87
|189
|2.
|RRQ Athena
|Two
|69
|172
|3.
|Golden Cat
|Two
|68
|149
|4.
|FaZe Clan
|One
|59
|119
|5.
|Onyx Esport
|One
|55
|118
|6.
|POWER888 KPS
|One
|56
|116
|7.
|Valdus The Murder
|Two
|57
|115
|8.
|Made In Thailand
|Zero
|61
|110
|9.
|Sharper Esport
|One
|41
|110
|10.
|Daytrade
|Zero
|50
|109
|11.
|Tokio Striker
|Zero
|45
|109
|12.
|Purple Mood
|Zero
|42
|98
|13.
|King of Gamers Club
|One
|43
|93
|14.
|Pyramid Esport X
|Zero
|41
|78
|15.
|Lynx TH
|Zero
|35
|46
|16.
|TheMyth Esport
|Zero
|22
|31
Team Secret, RRQ Athena, and POWER888 KPS will now represent Thailand in the SEA Finals. Here, they will be joined by top teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The best four teams of the SEA Finals will compete in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) in late November.