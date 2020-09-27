Team Secret TH win PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand season 2

They will be the first seeds from Thailand at the SEA Finals.

Team Secret TH emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand season two today.

The finals were played from Sept. 25 to 27. Team Secret put up a consistent performance across the three days and accumulated 189 points, 17 ahead of second-place RRQ Athena. They also had the most chicken dinners and kills of any team in the finals. The team earned four wins and picked up 87 kills in the 15 matches played.

Image via Tencent

POWER888 KPS, who won the regular season, couldn’t replicate that performance over the weekend. They secured just one chicken dinner and managed 57 kills. With 116 total points, the team placed sixth in the overall standings.

The top two teams of the finals, Team Secret and RRQ Athena, have now qualified for the season two PMPL SEA Finals. POWER888 KPS have also made it to the SEA Finals for being the regular season winners.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Thailand season two:

Team WWCD Kills Total points 1. Team Secret Four 87 189 2. RRQ Athena Two 69 172 3. Golden Cat Two 68 149 4. FaZe Clan One 59 119 5. Onyx Esport One 55 118 6. POWER888 KPS One 56 116 7. Valdus The Murder Two 57 115 8. Made In Thailand Zero 61 110 9. Sharper Esport One 41 110 10. Daytrade Zero 50 109 11. Tokio Striker Zero 45 109 12. Purple Mood Zero 42 98 13. King of Gamers Club One 43 93 14. Pyramid Esport X Zero 41 78 15. Lynx TH Zero 35 46 16. TheMyth Esport Zero 22 31

Team Secret, RRQ Athena, and POWER888 KPS will now represent Thailand in the SEA Finals. Here, they will be joined by top teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The best four teams of the SEA Finals will compete in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) in late November.