Team Secret TH win PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand season 2

They will be the first seeds from Thailand at the SEA Finals.

Team Secret TH emerged as the champions of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand season two today.

The finals were played from Sept. 25 to 27. Team Secret put up a consistent performance across the three days and accumulated 189 points, 17 ahead of second-place RRQ Athena. They also had the most chicken dinners and kills of any team in the finals. The team earned four wins and picked up 87 kills in the 15 matches played. 

Image via Tencent

POWER888 KPS, who won the regular season, couldn’t replicate that performance over the weekend. They secured just one chicken dinner and managed 57 kills. With 116 total points, the team placed sixth in the overall standings. 

The top two teams of the finals, Team Secret and RRQ Athena, have now qualified for the season two PMPL SEA Finals. POWER888 KPS have also made it to the SEA Finals for being the regular season winners. 

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL Thailand season two:

TeamWWCDKillsTotal points
1.Team SecretFour87189
2.RRQ AthenaTwo69172
3.Golden CatTwo68149
4.FaZe ClanOne59119
5.Onyx EsportOne55118
6.POWER888 KPSOne56116
7.Valdus The MurderTwo57115
8.Made In ThailandZero61110
9.Sharper EsportOne41110
10.DaytradeZero50109
11.Tokio StrikerZero45109
12.Purple MoodZero4298
13.King of Gamers ClubOne4393
14.Pyramid Esport XZero4178
15.Lynx THZero3546
16.TheMyth EsportZero2231

Team Secret, RRQ Athena, and POWER888 KPS will now represent Thailand in the SEA Finals. Here, they will be joined by top teams from Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The best four teams of the SEA Finals will compete in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) in late November. 