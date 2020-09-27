Team Secret crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

Four teams have qualified for the SEA Finals from the region.

Image via Tencent

Team Secret won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore season two today and have pocketed $15,000 with this win.

Team Secret put up a dominant performance in the 18 matches of the finals, getting a top-four finish in eight of them. Out of these, four turned out to be chicken dinners. This propelled the team to a total 120 placement points. Coupled with the 112 kills they earned, they were able to finish at the top of the leaderboards with 232 total points.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL MY/SG season two:

TeamPlace pointsKillsTotal pointsWWCD
1.Team Secret120112232Four
2.Yoodo Gank10492196Four
3.Team SMG9683179Three
4.Geek Fam11165176One
5.Team No Recoil7387160One
6.Dingoz MZ7367140Two
7.Azis NRL MPX7262134Zero
8.Resurgence6661127Zero
9.Marlind7252124One
10.Ezzy LX7347120One
11.Damansara Esports6054114Zero
12.Team Bosskurr514192One
13.Evos VIP463884Zero
14.TRX Elementus394483Zero
15.J8 Esports304878Zero
16.N.E.D Brotherhood304777Zero

The top two teams of the finals were supposed to qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals season two. Team Secret had already qualified for the SEA Finals, however, for being the winner of the regular season. Second-placed Yoodo Gank have also been directly invited to the SEA Finals as the defending champions.

The third and fourth-placed teams, Team SMG and Geek Fam, have qualified for the SEA Finals. The top four teams from here will advance to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) which will kick-off in late November.