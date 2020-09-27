Team Secret crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

Four teams have qualified for the SEA Finals from the region.

Team Secret won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore season two today and have pocketed $15,000 with this win.

Team Secret put up a dominant performance in the 18 matches of the finals, getting a top-four finish in eight of them. Out of these, four turned out to be chicken dinners. This propelled the team to a total 120 placement points. Coupled with the 112 kills they earned, they were able to finish at the top of the leaderboards with 232 total points.

Here are the overall standings of the PMPL MY/SG season two:

Team Place points Kills Total points WWCD 1. Team Secret 120 112 232 Four 2. Yoodo Gank 104 92 196 Four 3. Team SMG 96 83 179 Three 4. Geek Fam 111 65 176 One 5. Team No Recoil 73 87 160 One 6. Dingoz MZ 73 67 140 Two 7. Azis NRL MPX 72 62 134 Zero 8. Resurgence 66 61 127 Zero 9. Marlind 72 52 124 One 10. Ezzy LX 73 47 120 One 11. Damansara Esports 60 54 114 Zero 12. Team Bosskurr 51 41 92 One 13. Evos VIP 46 38 84 Zero 14. TRX Elementus 39 44 83 Zero 15. J8 Esports 30 48 78 Zero 16. N.E.D Brotherhood 30 47 77 Zero

The top two teams of the finals were supposed to qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals season two. Team Secret had already qualified for the SEA Finals, however, for being the winner of the regular season. Second-placed Yoodo Gank have also been directly invited to the SEA Finals as the defending champions.

The third and fourth-placed teams, Team SMG and Geek Fam, have qualified for the SEA Finals. The top four teams from here will advance to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) which will kick-off in late November.