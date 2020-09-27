Team Secret crowned champions of PUBG Mobile Pro League MY/SG season 2

Team Secret won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Malaysia/ Singapore season two today and have pocketed $15,000 with this win.
Team Secret put up a dominant performance in the 18 matches of the finals, getting a top-four finish in eight of them. Out of these, four turned out to be chicken dinners. This propelled the team to a total 120 placement points. Coupled with the 112 kills they earned, they were able to finish at the top of the leaderboards with 232 total points.
Related: Team Secret TH win PUBG Mobile Pro League Thailand season 2
Here are the overall standings of the PMPL MY/SG season two:
|Team
|Place points
|Kills
|Total points
|WWCD
|1.
|Team Secret
|120
|112
|232
|Four
|2.
|Yoodo Gank
|104
|92
|196
|Four
|3.
|Team SMG
|96
|83
|179
|Three
|4.
|Geek Fam
|111
|65
|176
|One
|5.
|Team No Recoil
|73
|87
|160
|One
|6.
|Dingoz MZ
|73
|67
|140
|Two
|7.
|Azis NRL MPX
|72
|62
|134
|Zero
|8.
|Resurgence
|66
|61
|127
|Zero
|9.
|Marlind
|72
|52
|124
|One
|10.
|Ezzy LX
|73
|47
|120
|One
|11.
|Damansara Esports
|60
|54
|114
|Zero
|12.
|Team Bosskurr
|51
|41
|92
|One
|13.
|Evos VIP
|46
|38
|84
|Zero
|14.
|TRX Elementus
|39
|44
|83
|Zero
|15.
|J8 Esports
|30
|48
|78
|Zero
|16.
|N.E.D Brotherhood
|30
|47
|77
|Zero
The top two teams of the finals were supposed to qualify for the PMPL SEA Finals season two. Team Secret had already qualified for the SEA Finals, however, for being the winner of the regular season. Second-placed Yoodo Gank have also been directly invited to the SEA Finals as the defending champions.
The third and fourth-placed teams, Team SMG and Geek Fam, have qualified for the SEA Finals. The top four teams from here will advance to the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) which will kick-off in late November.