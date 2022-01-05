Ubisoft+ subscription coming to Xbox along with Rainbow Six Extraction on Game Pass

Ubisoft+, a subscription that’s only available for PC right now, is coming to Xbox in the future, the company announced.

The program, which houses over 100 Ubisoft titles, will be available on Xbox consoles in the future. Users pay a fee per month to have access to the games, many of which are available on the service on the first day of release. The program also includes monthly rewards that come in the form of cosmetics, boosters, and in-game items.

In addition to the program’s eventual release on Xbox consoles, it has also been revealed that Rainbow Six Extraction, the new game in the R6 franchise, will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox subscribers. The game launches on Jan. 20.

“Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft’s senior vice president of strategic partnerships and business development. “Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.”

This is great news for fans of the franchise and especially for those who have the Xbox Game Pass or the PC Game Pass already and will be able to play the game on day one. Rainbow Six Siege is already available on Xbox Game Pass and will be available on Jan. 20 for those who have the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.