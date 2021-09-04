TSM FTX unveils Call of Duty: Mobile roster

TSM FTX has entered Call of Duty: Mobile after acquiring the roster of Truly, the organization announced yesterday.

The roster features Solid, Cyzu, TipWrath, Hihi, Gamer, Slothy, and haxs. They will first appear in action during the North America playoffs of the CoD: Mobile World Championship 2021, which will happen on Sept. 4 and 5.

The top two teams from North America will represent the region at the 2021 World Championship Finals, which will take place as a LAN event later this year. The team will be looking to secure that slot in its first tournament under the TSM banner.

In June, TSM signed a 10-year naming rights deal worth $210 million with cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The organization had said that it will be looking to use this money to expand globally, which includes investment into mobile esports.

Shortly after, it onboarded Jeff “SuiJeneris” Chau as its director of mobile. Chau was a former pro in the mobile esports title Vainglory and also worked with organizations such as Team Liquid and Immortals.

Since then, the organization has signed four teams in mobile esports titles across three regions. This includes Brazil-based Free Fire and League of Legends: Wild Rift teams. In India, it revamped its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster and signed a new Free Fire team as well.

While talking with Dot Esports in July, Chau had said that the organization would be investing in mobile esports within North America as well. It’s not surprising that this investment came with CoD: Mobile, which is gaining popularity in the region.