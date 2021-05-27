The best Sylveon moveset in Pokémon Go

It might not be at the level many expect right away.

With Sylveon now being available in Pokémon Go, players have access to a very powerful Fairy-type that has seen a lot of competitive use in the main series Pokémon games over the years.

The stat distribution and small movepool seem to have made Sylveon less viable as an option compared to its mainline counterpart, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t at least consider it for your team.

Statwise, Sylveon has 203 attack, 205 defense, 216 stamina, and a max CP of 3,470 at level 50, which puts it slightly above average in each of those categories. On the upside, this means it is usable in all three variants of the Go Battle League, but it won’t be a standout in its role.

It is a fine option for PvE battles since it can take a hit and hit back with a powerful combo of Charm and Dazzling Gleam, which will be the only moveset you will want to use in that scenario since it is the fastest and most powerful option.

In PvP you are likely going to want to ditch Dazzling Gleam in favor of Moonblast for the first Charge Move and then pair it with Last Resort, simply because it gives you a non-Fairy-type option. Charm is still your best bet for a Quick Move since it is significantly more powerful than Quick Attack.

Sylveon will struggle to surpass several Fairy-types in all three GBL circuits, but especially in the Master League where Togekiss is a staple of many of the top ranked team compositions. You will likely get the best usage out of a Sylveon in the Great League, since Azumarill and Togekiss aren’t as prevalent.

Overall, Sylveon is a solid option, especially if you don’t have easy access to a competitive ready Togekiss or other Pokémon that outclass it. However, once it gets access to more moves, the Fairy-type Eeveelution could jump up in usage.