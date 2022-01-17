The best accessories for the PlayStation 5

While the PlayStation 5 comes with all the basics you need to get started–an 8K-compatible HDMI cable, controller, power connectors and the like–you can transform the gaming experience with official or third-party accessories.

These accessories can range from external hard drives used to expand your storage limits to special stands that increase your system’s airflow. And while most of your PS4 accessories are still compatible with the next-gen console, along with anything that’s powered by a USB port, there’s some specialist offerings available now that will really get the most out of the PS5.

Pairing your console with the accessories on our list will increase your quality of life as long as gaming goes, and you can also take the next step by getting yourself a chair, monitor, or TV that’s tailored for console gaming.

The best third-party PS5 accessories

Image via Sabrent

Now that the PS5’s firmware has been updated, getting an internal M.2 SSD is one of the best upgrades you can make. The Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus more than doubles the PS5’s base storage, and it comes with the necessary heatsink to ensure that thermal throttling is never an issue.

The Sabrent’s Rocket 4 speeds are more than plenty for the PS5’s requirements, too. The console needs drives that can read at a minimum of 5,550MB/s, but the Rocket 4 sports impressive read and write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 6,600MB/s–more than plenty to support your PS5 for as long as it lasts.

Image via Western Digital

While internal storage is always the way to go, some people want to have an external, offline option as well. The WD Black 1TB P50 SSD can’t reach the same speeds as the internal NVMe Sabrent drive above, but it’s a superb option for all those extra games that haven’t received PS5-specific upgrades yet that you don’t want to redownload.

Plus, you’ll still get plenty of speed: 2,000MB/s read is lightning quick compared to the read/write speeds of the PS4 and PS4 Pro’s original hard drive, which older generation games were built around. To put that in context, it means any of those classic JRPGs or games with long loading times? They’ll still run like a rocket on the WD Black P50. (Just make sure all your PS5-specific games, like Returnal or Miles Morales, are installed on the internal storage for best performance.)

Image via Tegan Jones

The PS5’s 3D audio is by far and away one of its standout features, giving games the kind of spatial awareness and presence that truly brings virtual worlds to life. Raindrops in Returnal feel like they’re falling all around you; you can pinpoint the exact location of opponents in F1 2022 just based on the increased rumble of their engines without looking in your mirrors.

But to get the full 3D audio experience, it’s best to completely immerse yourself–and that means shutting out all external noise. The best way to do that is with a pair of noise cancelling headphones, and you’ll find little better than the Sony WH-1000XM3’s.

They aren’t the latest iteration of Sony’s noise cancelling cans, but the XM3’s noise cancelling performance is on par with the more expensive XM4’s. The XM3’s ability to handle mid and high tones without forgoing bass makes them a perfect fit for the soundstage of most console games–particularly the sci-fi, fantasy worlds that make up the majority of PS5 exclusives–and they’re more comfortable to wear over a longer period than Sony’s noise-cancelling earbuds.

While the XM3’s are more expensive than Sony’s official Pulse 3D Wireless headset, they’re also more versatile outside of the PlayStation ecosystem. They work as a superb set of Bluetooth headphones or just for the work/home office when you need to focus. And given that their soundstage is fuller and more impressive than the Pulse 3D headset, and the battery life is better, it’s hard not to recommend the XM3s.

Anker 10-feet USB USB-C to USB 3.0 Charging Cable – Image via Anker Anker 10-feet USB USB-C to USB 3.0 Charging Cable – Image via Anker

While the DualSense charging station is an ideal charging solution if you have two controllers, getting a long cable can be cost-efficient for single controller owners.

Anker’s USB-C cables come in four different sizes, but you get the most out of your buck with the 10-feet option, and it covers more ground. This cable’s more than long enough to reach the end of your living room and is significantly more durable than the other options in the market with its Aramid Fiber reinforcement layout.

One of the main perks of getting an alternative USB-C cable instead of a charging station is that you can use it to transfer files or to charge your phone or tablet.

The best official Sony PS5 accessories

DualSense Charging Station – Image via Sony DualSense Charging Station – Image via Sony

In addition to its sleek look, the new DualSense controller’s battery life is another huge factor that makes it better than the older generation’s DualShock 4. Regardless of how good its battery life it may be, it’s an inevitable fact of gaming that most hardcore gamers will run out of juice during intense gaming sessions.

While you can always connect your controller to your console via a USB-C cable, having a cable lying around in the middle of the room can be dangerous and create an unorganized look. DualSense charging station shares the same color scheme with the controller, creating an overall pleasant aesthetic.

You can easily place your controller on a charging station while you aren’t gaming and make sure that your controller’s battery is full whenever you’re ready to play games. This charging station can hold up to two controllers, making it a solid pick unless you own more than two.

PS5 DualSense Controller – Image via Sony PS5 DualSense Controller – Image via Sony

PS5 ships with at least one controller. But if you have guests over frequently or have plans on getting a roommate, a single controller may not cut it in the long run. It’s quite easy to find third-party alternatives that tend to be cheaper than Sony’s official version of the console, but the chances of experiencing the same quality are close to zero.

The DualSense controller also has features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, which may be hard to replicate by other producers. Adaptive triggers will tinker with the resistance of the trigger buttons of the controller depending on the in-game situation, and haptic feedback will allow gamers to feel the texture of different surfaces in games that support it.

The controller’s built-in microphone can let players skip out on a headset if they already have a decent sound system in place. This has been one of the shortcomings of the DualShock 4 controller. Players were required to plug in a headset to talk to their friends in parties.

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – Image via Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – Image via Sony

Buying a headset from Sony used to feel unnecessary. There were always better or cheaper options that you could also use with your other gadgets, but the introduction of 3D audio may change this long-time norm.

Pulse 3D wireless headset can deliver 3D audio, thanks to PS5’s Tempest Engine. While there are 7.1 headsets in the market, it’ll be hard to match this headset’s quality since it’ll be natively compatible with PS5.

The headset also comes with dual noise-canceling microphones, improving the overall sound quality in terms of voice communications compared to its predecessors.

PS5 Media Remote – Image via Sony PS5 Media Remote – Image via Sony

PS5 is an excellent hub for gaming, but not everyone uses it entirely for that purpose. The PlayStation franchise also has a reputation for doubling as media consumption sources. Many PS3s around the world stayed as dedicated Blu-Ray players after PS4’s release, and PS4 became a smart TV alternative by supporting streaming services.

PS5 will honor its past by featuring a 4K UHD Blu-Ray player and supporting streaming services like Netflix, just like PS4. Reaching out for your controller every time you want to adjust the content you’re watching may become inconvenient, however, and a Media Remote for your PS5 can solve your problems.

The Media Remote features all the keys you’d expect to find on a remote controller and also supports voice recognition. The integrated microphone will allow users to switch between apps, games, or content with specific voice commands.

In addition to making interacting with your console easier for basic tasks, a remote control can also save your controller’s battery for gaming since you won’t need it for media consumption.

PS5 HD Camera – Image via Sony PS5 HD Camera – Image via Sony

Offline gamers may not have realized that PlayStation has an organic streaming community growing within the platform. Anyone wishing to participate or share their gaming moments with other PSN members will find that Sony’s equipment will provide the maximum performance and the best quality.

PS5’s HD camera features two 1080p lenses. It’s also essential for those investing in PlayStation VR (although it won’t be needed for PlayStation VR 2). The camera’s integration with the console makes setting it up a seamless process that can be important for gamers who just want their equipment to work and not waste any time tinkering.

PlayStation VR – Image via Sony PlayStation VR – Image via Sony

Until Sony releases PlayStation VR 2, the original one is still the only VR headset for the PS5. It’s the only VR headset that PlayStation supports, but it’s still one of the best-designed VR headsets in the market.

Settings for the PlayStation VR are quite fast, and its 120 Hz refresh rate increases your overall gaming experience. You’ll also need to invest in an HD Camera to take full advantage of the VR headset, and it has an ever-expanding library of games.

There are more VR games to be announced for PlayStation VR on the horizon, but you can start chipping away at the mountain by playing titles like Resident Evil 7 to Batman: Arkham VR right away.

This post has been updated since its original publication.