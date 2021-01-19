Tencent unveils PMGC Finals million reward guess event

Up to 50 million AG, five million UC, and $150,000 can be earned by players through the event.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 Finals will be held from Jan. 21 to 24. And Tencent is giving away huge prizes to players who accurately predict which teams will get the win and the chicken dinners in the competition.

The PMGC Final million reward guess event can be found in the in-game esports center. Players have to guess the champion and the top three teams on each day of the PMGC to get a share of the 50 million AG, five million UC, and $150,000 prize pool.

You have to guess the champion of the PMGC 2020 Finals before Jan. 21 through the esports center in PUBG Mobile. All players who predict the winner correctly will get an equal distribution of 10 million AG and one million UC.

Additionally, there will be daily prizes for guessing the WWCD and top three teams from Jan. 21 to 24. On each day, the players who guess these correctly will pocket an equal share of the 10 million AG and one million UC prize pool.

Besides this, the fans who are able to guess everything correctly will be eligible for the $150,000 prize pool. Just like the other rewards, the prize money will be split evenly among all of the people who guess correctly.

The PMGC Finals will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels in over nine languages. The competition will kick off at 5am CT on Jan. 21 to 24. Sixteen teams are competing for the title of world champions and a share of the $1.2 million prize pool.