Technoblade’s legacy lives on as fans help raise over $500,000 for cancer research

The heartbreaking and shocking news that Technoblade passed away was revealed on June 30, 2022, when his family shared a YouTube video disclosing that the Minecraft superstar had lost his battle with cancer. Since then, the internet has continued to mourn the monumental loss of the talented creator but also continuously placed focus on honoring his legacy.

Many of Technoblade’s closest friends have made massive strides towards raising money for cancer research in his honor, such as TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot donating all proceeds from their book to cancer research and Dream reflecting with Technoblade’s dad to rally funds for cancer research. The community has continuously been generously supporting such endeavors as they too mourn the loss of the Minecraft legend.

Screengrab via YouTube

Related: ‘Force to be reckoned with’: Internet comes together to mourn Technoblade

The funds that have been raised for cancer research by creators and fans alike have been going straight to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, which is “a non-profit organization that was incredibly important to” Technoblade.

Now, the Sarcoma Foundation has shared that thanks to all fans and followers “overwhelming support and generosity, over $500,000 (and counting) has been raised for the Sarcoma Foundation of America” in Technoblade’s honor.

“Technoblade’s legacy lives on through the fans and creators that he entertained and inspired for so many years,” the Sarcoma Foundation of America said. “By using his massive platform, he managed to bring his followers together, creating a major impact in the world of sarcoma research.”

Screengrab via YouTube

The Minecraft legend was honored by the Sarcoma Foundation of America on Sept. 28, 2022, during their 20th annual Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala when they bestowed him with the Courage Award for his tremendous achievements.

This award is given to those who “illustrate, through their personal efforts and actions, sarcoma advocacy” and “are patients, survivors, caregivers, and advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community.”

Screengrab via YouTube

Those hoping to further express support and continue to honor Technoblade’s legacy can do so by donating directly to the Sarcoma Foundation of America on their Technoblade Tribute page or by purchasing his merchandise. A portion of all sales from Technoblade’s merchandise store go to the Sarcoma Foundation of America while the rest goes towards supporting the Minecraft stars family. In the most Technoblade move possible, the Minecraft star even has special merchandise commemorating his passing up on his store for fans to purchase.