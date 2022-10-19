‘His life was a speedrun’: Dream and Technoblade’s dad reminisce to rally funds for cancer research

Since news of Technoblade’s passing after losing his battle with cancer was unveiled on June 30, 2022, the gaming community, his closest friends, and his family have continued to mourn his loss and celebrate his legacy. In another emotional but powerful tribute, Minecraft superstar and friendly rival to Technoblade, Dream, has collaborated with Technoblade’s father to raise cancer awareness and funds.

The duo livestreamed from Dream’s YouTube channel in a video titled “Remembering Technoblade (ft. Techno’s Dad).” Throughout the course of the video, both of them shared numerous stories about the Minecraft legend and reflected on all the impressive achievements he accumulated while also urging fans to donate to the Sarcoma Foundation and purchase Technoblade merchandise to support cancer research and Technoblade’s family.

“Ever since Techno’s passing, we’ve been talking and communicating about how we can do the best and raise the most money that we can,” Dream explained as the video began.

The duo then went on to reflect on Technoblade’s life, legacy, and the many memories they both have of the Minecraft star. They discussed Technoblade’s impressive gaming skillset and how it was showcased in events like the MC Championship (MCC), Minecraft Mondays, and the MrBeast Dream vs. Technoblade duel.

Screengrab via Minecraft on YouTube

But beyond his widely renowned gaming skillset, Technoblade’s father and Dream both expressed how much more it meant that Technoblade had impacted so many people’s lives in a way that goes far beyond gaming.

“I knew that Techno had quite an audience,” Technoblade’s father said. “What I didn’t understand and I kinda still don’t understand is how it kinda seems like he really meant a lot to people in a way that has nothing to do PvP or the funny jokes.”

Screengrab via Mojang

“I’ve seen so many people say that, you know, ‘Technoblade got me through a hard time in my life’ and… I don’t know, I’m so proud of him and humbled and grateful to everyone,” Technoblade’s dad said.

In less than a day, the video has already amassed an impressive amount of donations and is sitting at just over $47,000 raised for the Sarcoma Foundation.

Screengrab via Dream on YouTube

“I think most people know somebody that has been affected by cancer,” Dream said. “I feel like the best we can do is show as much support and spread awareness.”

The duo ended the livestream with a hug before promising further events to raise more awareness and funds in the future. Dream threw out the idea of rallying many creators together for some sort of massive game competition fundraiser in Technoblade’s honor for cancer research, so fans will be presented with further means to support the Minecraft legend’s legacy in the future.

Technoblade’s life may be what his dad called a “speedrun,” but the legacy he created and the impact he had is timeless.