Stewie2K’s CS:GO settings, crosshair

Stewie2K is one of the most talented CS:GO players in the North American scene.

Though he was heavily criticized by community figures when he first joined Cloud9, Stewie2k made a name for himself on a global scale during his time with the team.

His success on Cloud9 landed him a spot on SK Gaming in 2018. After trying out for MIBR in the same year, Stewie2K finally found his new home, Team Liquid. He served as a crucial part of Liquid’s success in 2019, where they came in first place at five S-tier events and won the Intel Grand Slam Season Two challenge.

Stewie2K doesn’t stream often throughout the year due to playing scrims and attending tournaments, but you can catch him whenever he goes live on his Twitch channel.

He’s a great player to learn from, though. Here’s his full list of mouse, crosshair, and video settings.

Stewie2K’s video settings

Most professional CS:GO players prefer a lower resolution rate to stretch out their game. This essentially makes the in-game models wider, so they become easier to aim at. Keeping your aspect ratio low will also give you a wider field of view.

Resolution : 1024×768

: 1024×768 Aspect Ratio : 4:3

: 4:3 Scaling Mode : Black bars

: Black bars Refresh Rate: 240 Hz

Stewie2K’s mouse settings

DPI : 400

: 400 Sensitivity : 1.80

: 1.80 eDPI : 720

: 720 Polling Rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Zoom Sensitivity : 1.20

: 1.20 Mouse Acceleration : 0

: 0 Windows Sensitivity : 6

: 6 Raw Input: 1

Stewie2K’s crosshair settings

To use Stewie2K crosshair settings, copy and paste the following commands into your console and press enter to activate. Here’s how to open the console in CS:GO.

Alternatively, you can also paste the following into your “config.cfg,” which should be located under your “Userdata/SteamID” folder. Here’s how you can find out your SteamID and locate your config file.

cl_crosshairalpha 255; cl_crosshaircolor 4; cl_crosshairdot 0; cl_crosshairgap -4; cl_crosshairsize 1; cl_crosshairstyle 4; cl_crosshairusealpha 1; cl_crosshairthickness 1; cl_crosshair_drawoutline 0; cl_crosshair_sniper_width 1; cl_crosshaircolor_r 0; cl_crosshaircolor_g 0; cl_crosshaircolor_b 255;

Stewie2K’s viewmodel settings

Viewmodel settings are great to tinker with if you want to have greater visibility. They basically adjust how much space your gun takes on the screen and reducing it will let you have more free space to spot enemies.

To use the following commands you can copy and paste them to your console, config, or autoexec file.