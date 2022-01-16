Skylightz Gaming win BGIS, qualify for PMGC 2021 grand finals

The winner were decided in the penultimate match of the tournament.

Skylightz Gaming became the champions of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 today. They will now move on to represent the country at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021, which will take place from Jan. 21 to 23.

Coming into the tournament, Skylightz were one of the underdogs. Few fans expected the team to claim first place, but after claiming second in the semifinals, they finished their dream run by taking the championship.

The team accumulated three chicken dinners over the 24 matches and picked up a total of 109 kills to top the standings table. They will walk away with roughly $67,470 of the $134,000 prize pool.

The competition steamed down to the last match as Skylightz had just a six-point lead over TSM heading into the final game on Erangel. While Skylightz fell early into the match, TSM failed to capitalize and managed just a fourth-place finish. They finished second in the overall standings, just three points behind Skylightz.

Skylightz will now move on to the PMGC 2021 finals, where they will face the best PUBG Mobile squads from around the world. A Tencent spokesperson previously told Dot Esports that the company plans on flying the winner of the BGIS to Dubai to compete in the PMGC.

