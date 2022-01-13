The grand finals for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) is finally here. From Jan. 13 to 16, the best 16 teams from India will be competing for a share of the $134,000 prize pool and a slot in the 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) grand finals.

The teams will play 24 matches to determine a champion. Six matches will take place each day across Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The BGIS is a historical event since its the first official tournament for the game since its release in July 2021. BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which was released after the latter was banned in the country due to data privacy concerns. Additionally, the winner of the tournament will get a chance to represent the country on the global stage during the PMGC finals later this month.

Here are the overall standings and the scoreboard per match of the BGIS grand finals. The scores are being updated live.

Overall standings

Here are the overall standings after three matches.

Screengrab via Krafton

Scoreboard per match

Day one (Jan. 13)

Match one: Erangel

Screengrab via Krafton

Match two: Miramar

Screengrab via Krafton

Match three: Erangel