Shroud surprised after winning a PUBG game out of nowhere

Even though Shroud just returned to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds earlier this week, he clearly doesn’t need help getting wins in the battle royale. But today, he got a little unexpected assistance from opposing players.

Only three players, including Shroud, remained in a game during his stream earlier today. While he was aimlessly running toward his opponents, one of them was killed and the other died shortly after. It resulted in a confused Shroud getting a chicken dinner while he was looking at his phone.

His viewers then explained that both players killed each other. One of them had the time to launch a frag grenade before dying, and that grenade finished off the last opponent. “A frag from the grave? Oh my goodness,” Shroud said.

Shroud has been playing a lot of Apex Legends and began playing PUBG and his favorite game, CS:GO, again at the beginning of October.

He also tried the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta in September and unsurprisingly dominated that game. He’ll likely play it some more after it’s released on Oct. 25.