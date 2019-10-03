Shroud gets KO’d by unarmed player in PUBG and then leaves the game

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek is often considered one of the best FPS players in the world, which is why rare occasions of him being bested are so hilarious.

The former CS:GO pro was playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with fellow streamer Guy “Dr DisRespect” Beahm on his Twitch stream yesterday when he caught an enemy’s one-two combo.

“apparently I don’t got two” Clip of shroud Playing PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS – Clipped by Sylar917

Shroud landed at School and immediately picked up a P1911 pistol. With an unarmed player in front of him, the streamer confidently called out “I got one” before taking them out.

Shroud thought it was easy pickings when a second unarmed player appeared—until he got punched out. The Canadian streamer was so embarrassed that he simply left the game.

“I got two,” shroud said. “Okay, apparently I don’t got two… Yeah, I’m just gonna leave.”

When Doc asked him what happened, the abashed streamer said he didn’t want to talk about it.

While it may be amusing to see shroud get beaten in this type of encounter, the streamer’s skills are of the highest caliber and he’s widely idolized by FPS players around the globe.

Shroud began his gaming career with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before leaving the professional scene to stream. He plays games like Apex Legends, WoW Classic, and PUBG when broadcasting.

Fans eager to watch shroud’s impeccable aiming skills can tune in to his Twitch channel, where he streams regularly.