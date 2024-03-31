Here’s how PUBG Mobile ranks and rank resets are decided

Battle royale games can get incredibly competitive as you rank up, and PUBG Mobile is no exception. Players have to climb through multiple ranks to prove their worth, only to have their ranks reset every season, so the grind to remain the best is definitely not easy.

Recommended Videos

For those ready to hop into this exhilarating journey, this guide lists all PUBG Mobile ranks, as well as explains how ranks are reset, so that you can be prepared for the upcoming challenges.

All PUBG Mobile ranks, listed

Rank resets are upsetting, but we have to keep going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight tiers in PUBG Mobile’s ranked system. Every tier except the highest two features five divisions, each needing a certain amount of points to cross. Five is the lowest tier of a rank, while one is the highest. Here are all the ranks you can achieve in the game:

Bronze one, two, three, four, five

Silver one, two, three, four five

Gold one, two, three, four, five

Platinum one, two, three, four, five

Diamond one, two, three, four, five

Crown one, two, three, four, five

Ace, Ace Master, Ace Dominator

Conqueror

From tiers Bronze four to Ace, you have to gain 99-100 points to rank up each division. Things heat up as soon as you reach Ace as the race for Conqueror begins right there. Here are the minimum number of points you need to reach Ace and cross its divisions:

Ace: 4201 points

Ace Master: 4701 points

Ace Dominator: 5201 points

And finally, to reach Conqueror, you need to be in the top 500 of the players on the server. Make sure you maintain a rank in the top 500 until the server refreshes at UTC 00:20 of the day.

How seasonal rank resets are decided in PUBG Mobile

The thrill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rank you reach in a season of PUBG Mobile resets with every new season. It’s hard to watch your hard-earned rank slip away, but it needs to be done to keep the game competitive. Don’t worry; you will be back to your deserving rank if you keep the grind alive.

Here is where you will be put at the start of a new PUBG Mobile season, depending on the rank you finished last season.

Tier finished New season tier Bronze one to five Remains the same Silver one to five Remains the same Gold five Gold five Gold four Gold five Gold three Gold five Gold two Gold five Gold one Gold four Platinum five Gold four Platinum four Gold four Platinum three Gold three Platinum two Gold three Platinum one Gold three Diamond five Gold two Diamond four Gold two Diamond three Gold two Diamond two Gold one Diamond one Gold one Crown five Platinum five Crown four Platinum five Crown three Platinum four Crown two Platinum four Crown one Platinum three Ace Platinum two Ace Master Platinum two Ace Dominator Platinum one Conqueror Platinum one

The highest rank anyone can get after a rank reset in PUBG Mobile is Platinum one as shown above. Also, you will not endure any rank decay if you place anywhere between Bronze five and Gold five.

How to rank up fast after a seasonal reset in PUBG Mobile

You are not required to do anything special to rank up after a seasonal reset in PUBG Mobile. Just grind like you always do while focusing on survival.

Remember that you are not the only one being demoted to Platinum one from Ace Dominator; your peers at the same level would face the same. So, you are going to face the same amount of competition as you did in an Ace Dominator lobby—even if you are technically Platinum one after the reset. The trick is to keep doing what you did to reach your desired rank in the first place.

PUBG Mobile is a game of survival, but securing kills gets you more points. As much as snaking in the final zone helps garner crucial survival points, do put yourself out there to secure kills and keep the excitement alive.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more