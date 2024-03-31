Category:
Here’s how PUBG Mobile ranks and rank resets are decided

A new grind begins with every reset.
Published: Mar 31, 2024 09:02 am
Battle royale games can get incredibly competitive as you rank up, and PUBG Mobile is no exception. Players have to climb through multiple ranks to prove their worth, only to have their ranks reset every season, so the grind to remain the best is definitely not easy. 

For those ready to hop into this exhilarating journey, this guide lists all PUBG Mobile ranks, as well as explains how ranks are reset, so that you can be prepared for the upcoming challenges. 

All PUBG Mobile ranks, listed

There are eight tiers in PUBG Mobile’s ranked system. Every tier except the highest two features five divisions, each needing a certain amount of points to cross. Five is the lowest tier of a rank, while one is the highest. Here are all the ranks you can achieve in the game:

  • Bronze one, two, three, four, five
  • Silver one, two, three, four five
  • Gold one, two, three, four, five
  • Platinum one, two, three, four, five
  • Diamond one, two, three, four, five
  • Crown one, two, three, four, five
  • Ace, Ace Master, Ace Dominator
  • Conqueror

From tiers Bronze four to Ace, you have to gain 99-100 points to rank up each division. Things heat up as soon as you reach Ace as the race for Conqueror begins right there. Here are the minimum number of points you need to reach Ace and cross its divisions: 

  • Ace: 4201 points
  • Ace Master: 4701 points
  • Ace Dominator: 5201 points

And finally, to reach Conqueror, you need to be in the top 500 of the players on the server. Make sure you maintain a rank in the top 500 until the server refreshes at UTC 00:20 of the day. 

How seasonal rank resets are decided in PUBG Mobile

The rank you reach in a season of PUBG Mobile resets with every new season. It’s hard to watch your hard-earned rank slip away, but it needs to be done to keep the game competitive. Don’t worry; you will be back to your deserving rank if you keep the grind alive. 

Here is where you will be put at the start of a new PUBG Mobile season, depending on the rank you finished last season. 

Tier finishedNew season tier
Bronze one to fiveRemains the same
Silver one to fiveRemains the same
Gold fiveGold five
Gold fourGold five
Gold threeGold five
Gold twoGold five
Gold oneGold four
Platinum fiveGold four
Platinum fourGold four
Platinum threeGold three
Platinum twoGold three
Platinum oneGold three
Diamond fiveGold two
Diamond fourGold two
Diamond threeGold two
Diamond twoGold one
Diamond oneGold one
Crown fivePlatinum five
Crown fourPlatinum five
Crown threePlatinum four
Crown twoPlatinum four
Crown onePlatinum three
AcePlatinum two
Ace MasterPlatinum two
Ace DominatorPlatinum one
ConquerorPlatinum one

The highest rank anyone can get after a rank reset in PUBG Mobile is Platinum one as shown above. Also, you will not endure any  rank decay if you place anywhere between Bronze five and Gold five. 

How to rank up fast after a seasonal reset in PUBG Mobile

You are not required to do anything special to rank up after a seasonal reset in PUBG Mobile. Just grind like you always do while focusing on survival.  

Remember that you are not the only one being demoted to Platinum one from Ace Dominator; your peers at the same level would face the same. So, you are going to face the same amount of competition as you did in an Ace Dominator lobby—even if you are technically Platinum one after the reset. The trick is to keep doing what you did to reach your desired rank in the first place. 

PUBG Mobile is a game of survival, but securing kills gets you more points. As much as snaking in the final zone helps garner crucial survival points, do put yourself out there to secure kills and keep the excitement alive.

Read Article All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (March 2024)
All PUBG Mobile redeem codes (March 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 25, 2024
Read Article PUBG 2024 roadmap promises UE5 upgrade and Fortnite-style user-created content
PUBG 2024 roadmap promises UE5 upgrade and Fortnite-style user-created content
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 11, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the Blue Chip Transmitter in PUBG
How to get and use the Blue Chip Transmitter in PUBG
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Dec 22, 2023
