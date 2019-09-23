Shroud gets his first nuke in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta

The first-person shooter GOAT finally got a nuke.

Popular streamer and former CS:GO pro Michael “shroud” Grzesiek earned his first Tactical Nuke in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta during his Twitch broadcast yesterday.

Shroud first nuke Clip of shroud Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by Sicarius923

The streamer, armed with a suppressed M4A1, went on a rampage, amassing 37 kills without dying once. Shroud deployed the nuke, which effectively ends the match, and raised his fist in celebration.

“GG,” the streamer said. “Let’s go. I was trying so hard right there, dude. I was camping up a storm.”

To achieve this game-ending killstreak, players must get 30 weapon or equipment kills in a row without dying.

Modern Warfare had a successful second week of testing after opening up the game to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in the open crossplay beta. The beta will likely end today at 12pm CT, unless Infinity Ward decides to extend it another 24 hours.

It’s unknown if Infinity Ward will continue beta testing Modern Warfare after today. But the developer already has plenty of feedback from fans that it can implement before the game is officially shipped out.

Infinity Ward’s new venture is scheduled to release on Oct. 25.