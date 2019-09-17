How will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare crossplay work in the beta?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fans got a treat when PlayStation 4 users who pre-ordered the game gained early access to the first beta last week. In Infinity Ward’s second week of testing, everyone will be able to join in on the action in the open crossplay beta.

The Call of Duty devs explained the feature on Activision’s blog today, answering common questions that fans may have about cross-platform gameplay.

Here’s everything you need to know about the open crossplay beta.

Image via Activision

Opt in or out of crossplay

Players will be able to choose whether they want to enable the crossplay feature, allowing fans to play with people on all three supported platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC). Gears of War 5 implemented a similar system where Xbox users can turn off crossplay for ranked games if they feel PC players have an unfair advantage.

Create a CoD account

Fans looking to jump into Modern Warfare will need to have a working CoD account. Players can create their account here.

Matchmaking and balancing

Crossplay between three different platforms can be tricky, with many players believing a mouse and keyboard provide the biggest advantage. Infinity Ward is seeking to balance out matchmaking by giving all players equal opportunity.

“You can decide to use keyboard and mouse on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One,” according to the blog post. “You can decide to use a controller on PC.”

Crossplay should theoretically provide shorter lobby wait times due to the influx of players.

Adding your friends and gathering parties

Your CoD account will allow you to create a cross-platform friends list, as well as form parties from all three supported platforms.

“This unites the community by removing barriers, creating platform-agnostic friend groups,” according to the blog post.

Crossplay applicable modes

The crossplay feature will be available in all Modern Warfare multiplayer modes, but there are no current plans to support Ranked Play or competitive tournaments.

Post-launch crossplay information

The developers ensured that all Modern Warfare content, including new multiplayer maps, modes, and special ops missions, will be released simultaneously across all platforms.

Call of Duty fans who still have questions on the open crossplay beta can watch Infinity Ward’s latest video on its Twitch channel where the developers explained the cross-platform feature.