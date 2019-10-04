Shroud says Counter-Strike is his favorite game of all time

Counter-Strike unsurprisingly still holds a special place in the heart of streaming star Michael “shroud” Grzesiek.

The Canadian said that Counter-Strike is his favorite game of all time. He choose World of Warcraft next and took some time to decide his third favorite game. “I wish I could say battle royale as a game but I’ll probably say PUBG,” shroud said.

Top 3 favorite games all time Clip of shroud Playing Apex Legends – Clipped by KometStorm

Some newer fans of shroud might be surprised to hear him mention Counter-Strike because he doesn’t stream it often. In fact, he’s only streamed seven hours of CS:GO in the last three months, according to statistics website SullyGnome.

Shroud competed professionally in CS:GO from 2013 to August 2017. He’s most known for his stint with Cloud9 who, at the time, were one of the best North American teams. Shroud helped C9 win several tournaments, including the ESL Pro League season four finals in October 2016.

Although he enjoyed attending tournaments, shroud said a few times that he didn’t like practicing. He was already playing more PlayersUnknown’s Battlegrounds than CS:GO right before he retired.

Shroud has become one of the biggest full-time streamers in the business and proved what many fans thought when he was playing CS:GO: He’s one of the most-skilled players when it comes to game mechanics. The Canadian is good at any shooter he chooses to play.

Apex Legends has been one of his most-streamed games. He’s played 115 hours of Apex in the last three months. The battle royale is just behind WoW, which sits on top with 229 hours streamed recently.