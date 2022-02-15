Should you choose Gold or Silver Version for Pokémon Go Tour: Johto?

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will give players a chance to relive Pokémon Gold and Silver in a new way, including a renewed focus on version exclusives that will have players trading with each other to complete their Johto Pokédex.

Once players purchase their Go Tour: Johto ticket, they’ll be asked to select if they want to follow the Gold or Silver path. This will dictate several factors within your Go Tour experience, including which exclusive Pokémon you’ll encounter, some rewards for the event-exclusive Special Research, and more.

And while the event as a whole will be fairly similar across versions for ticketed players, there are some distinctions you should know before selecting Gold or Silver that may make your decision easier.

You won’t see many Pokémon locked behind one version or the other, but there are a handful you won’t encounter depending on which experience you choose. The biggest change will be whether you meet Ho-Oh or Lugia, but there are some other popular Pokémon on this list, too.

Here’s a full breakdown of the version-exclusive encounters and other pieces of content for each version:

Gold Version exclusives

Increased Incense spawns Spinarak Gligar Teddiursa Mantine

Exclusive encounter: Ho-Oh

Special Research rewards Ho-Oh Wings Ho-Oh T-Shirt



Silver Version exclusives

Increased Incense spawns Ledyba Delibird Skarmory Phanpy

Exclusive encounter: Lugia

Special Research rewards Lugia Mask Lugia T-Shirt



All players will benefit from increased encounters with multiple species of Pokémon. And, for the first time, all Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region can appear as Shiny Pokémon, with many like Shiny Phanpy, Mantine, and Tyrogue being available for the first time.

The Special Research will also reward players with encounters with Shiny Gyarados and the Mythical Pokémon Celebi. Anyone who gains access to the exclusive Masterwork Research story can encounter the new Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

The Johto portion of this year’s Go Tour will run on Feb. 26 from 9am to 9pm local time.