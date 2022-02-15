Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event adds entire generation of Shiny Pokémon to the game

New details for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto were released today and players will be able to catch all of the Johto region’s Pokémon in their Shiny forms.

In addition to Apex Pokémon, the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will add in Shiny versions of Johto region Pokémon that were previously uncatchable in their Shiny forms. This is great news for Shiny hunters who are working on a Shiny Pokédex, who will now be able to complete that region’s Pokémon.

Looming in the dark are even more powerful Shadow Pokémon. 😈



Powered by ambition, Arlo has used the mysterious power behind the door to create Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh!



In addition to all the new Shiny forms, non-ticketed players will still see spawns of Pokémon that originated in the Johto region, will be able to conduct six Special Trades during the event, hear the special music, and see the five rotating habitats that each feature different Pokémon.

Ticketed players will have access to much more during the event. The biggest draw for ticket holders is the Masterwork Research and the ability to catch any Johto region Pokémon, all of which can be Shiny. Those who have a ticket will also have Special Research that will reward players with Shiny Gyarados and a Celebi that knows Magical Leaf. Some exclusive avatar items will be rewarded through Special Research as well.

There are two different versions of the event, Gold Version or Silver Version, which will feature different Pokémon. There are also some event bonuses, including one-fourth hatch distance, double Candy from hatching eggs, extra Candy when catching Pokémon from the Johto region, and up to nine free Raid Passes from Gyms.

Tickets for the event cost $11.99 and are on sale now. They are not purchasable with PokéCoins and are non-refundable once purchased. The event takes place on Feb. 26 from 9am until 9pm local time.